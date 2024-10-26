Ivica Zubac News: Huge double-double Saturday

Zubac recorded 24 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and a block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

Zubac made history with his excellent performance Saturday, as he's scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The big man is enjoying a bigger role on offense with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, and until Leonard is ready to handle his regular workload upon his return, Zubac could continue to operate as the Clippers' third-best offensive weapon behind James Harden and Norman Powell. This should translate into a substantial uptick in his fantasy appeal, as Zubac hasn't averaged more than 11.7 points per game in any of his previous eight seasons in The Association.