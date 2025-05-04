Ivica Zubac News: Nabs double-double in Game 7 loss

Zubac recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Zubac delivered a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the opening round, albeit in a losing effort. The big man was impressive in the Clippers' first-round series loss to the Nuggets, averaging 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 36.4 minutes per game. The 28-year-old had a career-best year during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 62.8 percent from the field across 32.8 minutes per contest in 80 regular-season appearances.