Ivica Zubac News: Scores season-high 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Zubac supplied 25 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Suns.

Zubac recorded his best scoring output of the season but was also impressive on the boards, as this was his 15th game with at least 15 rebounds. That impressive ability on both ends of the court has catapulted Zubac to the status of being one of the top centers in The Association this season. He's averaging 15.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game since the beginning of January.

