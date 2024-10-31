Ivica Zubac News: Slight regression in loss

Zubac supplied six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Zubac recorded 12 rebonds, his scoring took a bit of a dip after a strong start to the season. Kai Jones was able to log more time in this game, which changes Zubac's outlook to a degree. The team is still shallow at the position, but competition from the second unit is increasing, and Zubac is unaccustomed to logging 30-plus minutes every night.