Ivica Zubac News: Solid under basket in OT loss

Zubac totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-113 overtime loss to the Suns.

Zubac was one rebound short of a double-double in the opener, and he's beginning the season without any serious competition at the five. Kai Jones was signed to a two-way contract but is bound to spend a lot of time with the flagship due to a lack of big men on the roster. Zubac will probably average a larger load than he is accustomed to this season. The ninth-year vet has always had someone to platoon with, so the team needs to manage his minutes carefully to avoid injury and fatigue.