After spending last season in Australia's National Basketball League with the Perth Wildcats, the Almansa declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and was in the green room at the Barclays Center for the second round, but he ultimately didn't hear his name called. Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reported June 26 that the 20-year-old big man reached an agreement with Philadelphia on an Exhibit 10 deal, and though he took part in the NBA Summer League with the 76ers, Almansa never put pen to paper on a contract. Almansa will now remain overseas on a long-term deal with Real Madrid, though his contract may contain an out clause that would allow him to pursue a move to the NBA at a later date.