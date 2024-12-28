Ja Morant Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Morant (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Grizzlies' coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Morant's shoulder injury would be evaluated throughout the weekend, so it's not surprising to see Morant listed as out for Sunday's contest. The severity of the injury remains unknown. Marcus Smart (finger) is set to miss at least two weeks, meaning Desmond Bane, Scotty Pippen, Luke Kennard and Jaylen Wells should have plenty of opportunities in the backcourt. Expect Pippen to start at the point guard spot Sunday.