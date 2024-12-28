Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:04pm

Morant (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Grizzlies' coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Morant's shoulder injury would be evaluated throughout the weekend, so it's not surprising to see Morant listed as out for Sunday's contest. The severity of the injury remains unknown. Marcus Smart (finger) is set to miss at least two weeks, meaning Desmond Bane, Scotty Pippen, Luke Kennard and Jaylen Wells should have plenty of opportunities in the backcourt. Expect Pippen to start at the point guard spot Sunday.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now