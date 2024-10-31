Ja Morant News: Posts monster triple-double

Morant registered 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 victory over the Bucks.

Morant had his way throughout the evening and managed to rack up double-digit assists for the fourth time in five appearances this season. He also set his best scoring mark of the young campaign by pouring in 26 points in an efficient manner. Memphis figures to continue to rely heavily on the 25-year-old point guard while a good chunk of the club's normal rotation returns to health.