Jack McVeigh News: Tallies 20 points off bench

McVeigh finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 25 minutes during Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

McVeigh contributed primarily as a shot maker in this one, shooting with efficiency from nearly everywhere on the court. He continues to shine as a reserve in Summer League and has dropped 20 or more points in back-to-back appearances.