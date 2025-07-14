Menu
Jacob Toppin Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Toppin exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent groin injury in the second quarter of Monday's Summer League game against Houston, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Toppin limped to the locker room in the final minute of the first half after going for a loose ball. He can be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
