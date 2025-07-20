Menu
Jacob Toppin Injury: Remaining out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Toppin (hip) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Toppin will miss his second consecutive Summer League outing after sustaining a left hip injury in Monday's overtime win over the Rockets. Over three appearances this summer, the two-way player averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds across 22.9 minutes per game.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
