Jacob Toppin News: Dominant in G League win

Toppin compiled 36 points (14-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 118-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

The two-way player made just his second appearance for the season with Westchester, as he's spent most of the campaign with New York while operating as a depth option at forward. Toppin has played just 21 total minutes over his seven appearances at the NBA level, so it wouldn't be surprising if he had more trips to Westchester in his future to pick up more meaningful playing time.