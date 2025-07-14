Jacob Toppin News: Returning Monday
Toppin (groin) will start the second half of Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Toppin limped to the locker room near the end of the first half due to an apparent groin injury. However, he'll give it a go in the second half after recording 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 12 minutes in the first.
