Jaden Akins headshot

Jaden Akins News: Team-high three steals in SL defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 4:16pm

Akins totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes during Friday's 92-69 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Akins saw additional run in Friday's rout, logging his most points and minutes over four games in the Summer League. The undrafted rookie also swiped a team-high three steals, and he'll now be looking to find a new home either with an NBA club or in the G League ahead of the new season.

Jaden Akins
Orlando Magic
