Jaden Hardy News: Gets garbage-time run Friday

Hardy (ankle) scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded no other statistics while playing the final 52 seconds of Friday's 98-89 win over the Suns.

Hardy had missed six straight games with a right ankle sprain before being cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. He was left out of the rotation for Dallas' 105-99 loss to Minnesota, but Hardy looked to be a candidate to get some minutes Friday with Luka Doncic having been ruled out for at least the next month. However, even with Doncic sidelined Friday and with Naji Marshall and PJ Washington getting ejected midway through the third quarter, the Mavericks didn't turn to Hardy until the last minute of the contest. Hardy thus looks like he'll continue to remain outside of the rotation while Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes see most of the backup minutes at guard behind backcourt starters Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.