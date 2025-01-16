Jaden Hardy News: Provides spark off bench

Hardy racked up 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Hardy was Dallas' second-leading scorer during Wednesday's loss despite coming off the bench. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances. Hardy has also displayed impressive efficiency over that span, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 52.1 on 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.