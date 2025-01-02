Jaden Ivey Injury: Diagnosed with broken fibula

The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey has sustained a broken fibula in his left leg and will miss at least most of the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ivey suffered his injury during Wednesday's game versus the Magic and could miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign. The 22-year-old guard was enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.9 minutes across 30 appearances. The biggest improvement in Ivey's game was in his efficiency, as he was shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three. In his absence, Marcus Sasser, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway and Ausar Thompson are all candidates to receive increased playing time.