Jaden Ivey Injury: Ends season on shelf

Ivey hasn't played since Jan. 1 due to a broken left fibula, and with Detroit now eliminated from the playoffs, he will have to wait until next season to see any game action. However, the 23-year-old guard had been reportedly progressing in his recovery and was cleared for basketball activities, so he should be healthy ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Ivey finished the 2024-25 season averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.9 minutes across 30 regular-season appearances.