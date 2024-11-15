Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Ivey headshot

Jaden Ivey Injury: Present at shootaround Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Ivey (toe), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, was a full participant during Friday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While Ivey is still in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive matchup due to a right big toe sprain, his presence at shootaround bodes well for the possibility he suits up. The 22-year-old guard's absence could result in a lift in production from Marcus Sasser and Malik Beasley, especially if Tim Hardaway (head) or Simone Fontecchio (toe) are ruled out as well.

Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons
