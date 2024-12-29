Jaden Ivey News: Efficient in loss to Denver

Ivey produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Ivey is firmly entrenched as one of the Pistons' most reliable offensive weapons behind Cade Cunningham, and the numbers back him up. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a minor knee injury, Ivey has scored 17 or more points in four consecutive outings while shooting an impressive 56.9 percent from the floor, as well as 55 percent from beyond the arc, in that stretch.