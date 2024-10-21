Jaden Ivey News: Team option picked up

The Pistons exercised the fourth-year option on Ivey's rookie contract Monday, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Ivey is now under contract through the 2025-26 campaign. After a solid rookie season, the dynamic guard took a step back in Year 2. Nonetheless, Ivey remains a key part of Detroit's future and is expected to get another chance as Cade Cunningham's partner in the starting backcourt this season. However, newcomers Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway could push Ivey for playing time if the youngster continues to struggle with consistency.