Jaden McDaniels News: Does it all in win

McDaniels finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 win over Toronto.

McDaniels' 4-for-5 shooting performance from the field marks his most efficient night of the season. The 24-year-old was able to do a little bit of everything in the win, and he played 30-plus minutes for the first time this season. McDaniels is the clear starter at small forward in front of Joe Ingles, though the former's fantasy value is reliant on his defense and efficiency.