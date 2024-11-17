Jaden McDaniels News: Grabs three steals in win

McDaniels had 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 victory over the Suns.

McDaniels posted his sixth consecutive game with a steal while leading the club with a team high of three. Across the Timberwolves' last six games, the 24-year-old has racked up 15 steals, compared to only four steals in the club's first eight outings. Through 14 regular-season appearances, McDaniels has averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 29.7 minutes per game. While his scoring output is limited, the forward has shot 46.7 percent from the field and continues to stuff the stat sheet.