Jaden McDaniels News: Posts double-double

McDaniels produced 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

McDaniels recorded his third double-double of the season Monday, but his impact went beyond what he accomplished as a scorer and rebounder since he also delivered a combined four steals-plus-blocks. McDaniels seems to be trending in the right direction as a scoring weapon as well, and he's tallied double-digit points in five of his last six appearances.