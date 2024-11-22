Jaden McDaniels News: Tallies season high in defeat

McDaniels registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Raptors.

McDaniels stepped up for Minnesota in Thursday's contest, contributing offensively and on the glass in a well-rounded performance. McDaniels posted a new season high in scoring, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time this year. Over his last three games, McDaniels has turned his game up a notch while averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.