Jaden Springer News: Waived by Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

The Jazz waived Springer on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Tennessee product played in 26 regular-season games for the Celtics and 17 games for the Jazz during the 2024-25 campaign. He rarely saw the floor, averaging 8.5 minutes per game. Throughout his four seasons in the NBA, Springer has averaged 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from the field.

