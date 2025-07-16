Jahmir Young News: Offensive explosion in SL win

Young totaled 37 points (12-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 102-96 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Young dominated Wednesday's game, powering his team to a win with a game-high 37 points, including six made three-pointers. He saw limited NBA action during the 2024-25 season, appearing in just six regular-season games for the Bulls and averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 assists in 5.0 minutes per contest.