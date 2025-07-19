Menu
Jahmir Young News: Waived by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 1:47pm

The Bulls waived Young on Saturday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

As a result of the team signing Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract, Young has been waived to make room on the roster. Young played in five games during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 13.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 53.3 percent from three-point range.

