Jaime Jaquez Injury: Participates at shootaround Friday

Jaquez (conditioning), who is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, was an active participant during shootaround Friday morning, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jaquez missed the club's last two games due to an illness, and he is questionable as the club tests his conditioning for a return to game action. However, the 23-year-old's participation at shootaround bodes well for his status. If Jaquez isn't able to return Friday, Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks and Haywood Highsmith are all candidates for an uptick in minutes.