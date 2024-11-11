Jaime Jaquez News: Low minutes in return

Jaquez (illness) played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Sunday's 95-94 win over the Timberwolves.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to an illness, Jaquez's minutes were held in check even though the Heat were without starting small forward Jimmy Butler (ankle). The Heat are seemingly viewing Butler as day-to-day, and so long as Butler avoids an extended absence, Jaquez may not see his playing time increase dramatically in the games to come.