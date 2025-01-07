Jaime Jaquez News: Posts triple-double Monday

Jaquez contributed 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 46 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Jaquez was the biggest beneficiary of Jimmy Butler's (suspension) absence and recorded a triple-double for the first time in his career. Jaquez seems to be a better fit for the small forward role compared to other options available on the Heat roster and could remain in a starting role for the foreseeable future, especially if Butler is traded.