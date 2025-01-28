Jake LaRavia News: Handles light role in return

LaRavia (back) tallied two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and two steals across 13 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 143-106 loss to the Knicks.

LaRavia made his return to action after missing the Grizzlies' previous three games with a lumbar stress reaction. The third-year forward has averaged 21.6 minutes per game over 43 appearances on the season, but his playing time could remain more sparse moving forward while the Grizzlies have nearly their entire rotation at full health, with the exceptions of Marcus Smart (finger) and Vince Williams (ankle). Though LaRavia was able to pick up some playing time while Monday's contest was competitive, four of his minutes came late in the fourth quarter, when he checked back into the game when the Grizzlies were trailing by 34 points and had essentially conceded defeat.