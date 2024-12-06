Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Poeltl (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The big man missed the 129-92 loss to the Thunder due to an illness, and Bruno Fernando got the start in his place. However, the questionable tag is a sign that Poeltl might be ready to return after a one-game absence, and his presence would give a huge boost to the Raptors on both ends of the court. He's averaging 16.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
