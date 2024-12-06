Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:23pm

Poeltl (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The big man missed the 129-92 loss to the Thunder due to an illness, and Bruno Fernando got the start in his place. However, the questionable tag is a sign that Poeltl might be ready to return after a one-game absence, and his presence would give a huge boost to the Raptors on both ends of the court. He's averaging 16.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
