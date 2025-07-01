Menu
Jakob Poeltl Injury: Signs four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 1, 2025

Poeltl agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Poeltl is coming off arguably the best season of his career. The veteran center played in 57 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, recording career-high numbers in points (14.5), rebounds (9.6), and assists (1.2) per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
