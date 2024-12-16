Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't come back Monday

Poeltl will not return to Monday's game against the Bulls due to a left groin injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. He'll finish the game with six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Poeltl slipped and limped back to the locker room with 10:12 remaining in the final quarter of Monday's matchup before being ruled out. Jonathan Mogbo and Kelly Olynyk should see more opportunities if Poeltl is forced to miss additional time. The team announced after the game that the big man is headed for further testing to determine the extent of the injury.