Jakob Poeltl News: Records 12th double-double

Poeltl racked up 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over Miami.

Poeltl has quietly crept into the top 10 in the double-double rankings, besting usual residents like Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert and Evan Mobley in the category. Although Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are Toronto's team's current standouts, Poeltl possesses the steadiest floor on the team. He's dipped below 10 points five times this season, and has recorded less than 10 rebounds only six times.