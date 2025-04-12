Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Walter (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter will miss the final game of the season due to right hip soreness, the same injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests. The rookie out of Baylor finishes his rookie year with averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 52 appearances (18 starts) while averaging 21.2 minutes per contest.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now