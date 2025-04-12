Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't play in finale

Walter (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter will miss the final game of the season due to right hip soreness, the same injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests. The rookie out of Baylor finishes his rookie year with averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 52 appearances (18 starts) while averaging 21.2 minutes per contest.