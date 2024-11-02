Ja'Kobe Walter News: Gets 22 minutes in NBA debut

Walter (shoulder) logged 22 minutes off the bench and finished with five points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft made his professional debut Friday after missing the Raptors' first five games while recovering from an AC joint sprain his right shoulder, an injury he had carried into training camp. The Raptors weren't shy about opening up big minutes for Walter off the bench, and while the rookie made some decent contributions in the box score, the poor shooting took a bigger night off the table. He could be at risk of falling out of the rotation once Toronto gets the likes of Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and Bruce Brown (knee) back from injury.