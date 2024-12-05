Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter News: Heads to G League for tune-up game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

The Raptors assigned Walter to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead will link up with the 905 for its G League matchup with the Greensboro Swarm that tips off at 11 a.m. ET, but all three are likely to be recalled ahead of the Raptors' home game against the Thunder later in the evening. Walter has started in each of Toronto's last four games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes. However, with Gradey Dick (calf) listed as questionable for the matchup with the Thunder and potentially on track to return to action, Walter could find himself back on the bench and possibly out of the rotation entirely.

