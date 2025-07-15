Ja'Kobe Walter News: Leads all scorers in SL win
Walter tallied 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven steals, four rebounds and one block over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League win over the Nuggets.
Walter was a difference-maker Tuesday, leading the offense with 26 points and four three-pointers while racking up an eye-popping seven steals. He finished the 2024-25 regular season on a high note, averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.7 minutes per game over his final seven outings, all starts.
