Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Out at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 7:46am

The Knicks announced Saturday that Brunson (ankle) is taking part in controlled court work and will have his status updated in one week.

Brunson has missed seven straight games since suffering a sprained right ankle in a March 6 loss to the Lakers. New York will likely continue to roll with Miles McBride (groin) as its starting point guard until Brunson is healthy enough to return to the floor.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
