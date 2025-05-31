Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pacers

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers

Over 220 total points -110 @ bet365

The most recent game in this series ended with a 111-94 win for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, but that game was an oddity since it was the first time the Pacers couldn't reach the 100-point mark in the current postseason. The first two games of the series registered at least 223 total points, but only one of the subsequent three has reached that tally. It's worth noting that the three regular-season meetings between these two teams ended with at least 221 points, and the two games in Indiana finished with 253 and 243 total points.

That said, the uptick in defensive intensity throughout the playoffs has led to several games being unable to reach the point line. The Pacers need to win here to secure a trip to the NBA Finals, however, and their best bet to do so is pushing up the tempo -- meaning we could be in line for a high-scoring matchup if Indiana dictates the game and not New York. Both teams have their backs against the wall here. The Pacers will do everything they can to close out the series at home, while the Knicks will try to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden next week.

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 30.5 total points + assists -105 @ bet365

Haliburton was one of the most disappointing players for the Pacers in the 111-94 loss in Game 5 on Thursday, finishing with a subpar line of eight points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals while shooting just 2-for-7 from the field. The Pacers go as Haliburton goes, and perhaps the best example of that theory is that the star floor general has scored at least 30 points in two of their wins in the series. Furthermore, he's recorded a double-double while recording at least 31 points + assists in each win.

Based on that and given that this game will be played at home, the Pacers need their star playmaker to deliver when it matters the most. Haliburton has averaged 21.0 points and 10.0 assists per game in the current Eastern Conference Finals. He's also recorded at least 31 points + assists in seven of his 15 postseason appearances, although the Pacers won every time he achieved this mark. It remains to be seen if Haliburton steps up to the challenge after looking overmatched in the Game 5 loss on Thursday.

Jalen Brunson to record over 31.5 points +100 @ bet365

The Pacers need Haliburton to close out the series and secure a trip to the 2025 NBA Finals, but the Knicks need Brunson to be at his best if they want to have a realistic shot at forcing a potential Game 7 at Madison Square Garden next week. The star floor general has carried the team offensively time and time again in the playoffs, and the Game 5 win on Thursday was the latest example of that since he finished with 32 points. Brunson has surpassed the 30-point mark in four of the five games in the series.

Given the state of the Knicks' season and the fact that they're once again with their backs against the wall in this Game 6, expect Brunson to handle a high usage rate and try to lead New York in scoring once again. The All-Star guard is averaging 30.1 points per game in the playoffs and has scored at least 32 points in eight of his 17 contests, but three of those have come in the current series, so his chances of stepping up big time again are realistic. The Knicks need him to be at his best to force a potential Game 7 in New York.