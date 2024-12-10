Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Double-doubles Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 9:07am

Brunson logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 113-108 win over Toronto.

Brunson reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and has notched double-digit dimes in his last two contests. He appears to have taken a back seat to Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks' go-to player on offense in recent weeks, but the star floor general is more than capable of taking over on any single game if called upon duty. Brunson is averaging 22.4 points and 7.8 assists per game since the beginning of December.

