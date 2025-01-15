Jalen Brunson News: Game-high 38 points as focal point

Brunson (shoulder) notched a game-high 38 points (14-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 45 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Brunson served as the focal point of New York's offense with Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) sidelined Wednesday, delivering a game-high 38 points while playing through a shoulder issue to power the Knicks past the 76ers. Brunson has now played four games this season with Towns unavailable, averaging 32.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 threes in 39.8 minutes during this period. With Towns' status in the dark for Friday's showdown with the Timberwolves, Brunson may have to continue doing the heavy lifting on offense for the Knicks in a tough matchup.