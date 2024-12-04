Jalen Brunson News: Goes for 21 points Tuesday

Brunson had 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 victory over Orlando.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way in scoring and Josh Hart stood out with 10 assists, but Brunson still posted a solid stat line across the board. Even though his peripheral stats weren't eye-popping, the star guard at least managed to reach the 20-point mark for the seventh time in his last eight contests. His prominent role on offense is not under any threat, but he's been playing as the No. 2 option in recent weeks due to the impressive stretch Karl-Anthony Towns is going through. Even in that scenario, Brunson is averaging a team-high 26.2 points, to go along with 8.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds, per game over his last 10 contests.