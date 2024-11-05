Jalen Brunson News: Leads all scorers in loss

Brunson logged 29 points (9-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes during Monday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

Brunson scored a game-high 29 points, though he struggled from the field in the loss. The star point guard remains a consistent scorer while reaching the 20-plus mark in points in all six regular-season outings. However, Brunson has struggled from inside of the arc, and he has shot 46.3 percent from the field despite shooting 50.0 percent from deep and averaging 5.0 attempts per game.