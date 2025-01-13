Jalen Brunson News: Leads club in loss Monday

Brunson contributed 31 points (12-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Pistons.

Brunson sustained a seemingly minor right shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Bucks, though he was able to lead the Knicks in both scoring and assists during Monday's loss. However, he did struggle from beyond the arc against the Pistons, and over his last five appearances, he has shot only 33.3 percent from deep. On the bright side, the superstar recorded his eighth double-double of the season, and he also notched his 13th 30-plus-point game through 40 regular-season appearances. Moreover, Brunson is on pace to average a career-high mark in assists (7.6) nearly halfway through the season.