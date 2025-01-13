Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Leads club in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Brunson contributed 31 points (12-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Pistons.

Brunson sustained a seemingly minor right shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Bucks, though he was able to lead the Knicks in both scoring and assists during Monday's loss. However, he did struggle from beyond the arc against the Pistons, and over his last five appearances, he has shot only 33.3 percent from deep. On the bright side, the superstar recorded his eighth double-double of the season, and he also notched his 13th 30-plus-point game through 40 regular-season appearances. Moreover, Brunson is on pace to average a career-high mark in assists (7.6) nearly halfway through the season.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now