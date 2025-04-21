Jalen Brunson News: Leads offensively despite brief exit

Brunson accumulated 37 points (12-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson led the way for New York as the team's top scorer despite briefly leaving Game 2 in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed reason. Brunson also led New York in threes made and assists, and he contributed defensively with a pair of steals. Brunson has been strong so far in the series against Detroit, averaging 35.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the first two games.