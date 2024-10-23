Jalen Brunson News: Pops for 22 in opener

Brunson racked up 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

The point guard tied for the team lead in scoring with Miles McBride, but Brunson's low assist total was a sign the Knicks' new-look roster still needs some time to gel. The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 6.7 assists a game in 2023-24 before taking it up another notch with 7.5 a game during the playoffs, and the offseason additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns should eventually lead to more distribution opportunities for Brunson.