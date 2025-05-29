Jalen Brunson News: Pours in 32 points in win

Brunson had 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-94 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brunson posted a game-high mark in points, helping keep the Knicks' playoff hopes alive. The superstar point guard has logged four games with at least 30 points over five outings against the Pacers in this series. Additionally, the 28-year-old was efficient from beyond the arc after entering Thursday's game shooting just 31.0 percent from downtown over the club's previous four matchups. Brunson and the Knicks will attempt to stave off elimination once again in Saturday's Game 6 on the road.